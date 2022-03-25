Karan Johar to host 'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launch event in Bengaluru

Even as ‘KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for theatrical release on April 14, the makers of the mega action entertainer are going all out with the promotions. The trailer launch event on March 27, is being billed a visual spectacle where the entire cast and crew would come together, along with the bigwigs of the industry.



One of India's most successful filmmakers Karan Johar will be hosting the grand trailer launch of the highly anticipated pan-India film ‘KGF: Chapter 2' in Bengaluru.