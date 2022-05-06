Karan Johar’s lavish costume drama to take off after 'Brahmastra' release

For those who have been perpetually writing off Takht, Karan Johar’s lavish costume drama set in the Mughal dynasty, here is news: Karan intends to get into Takht as soon as Karan Johar’s most expensive project till date Brahmastra is released in September this year.

Takht has been in creative and financial trouble ever since it was announced in August 2019. The project has come under a cloud over and over again. The pandemic pushed back what Karan Johar describes as his “passion project”.