Karan Johar’s lavish costume drama to take off after 'Brahmastra' release
'Takht' has been in creative and financial trouble ever since it was announced in August 2019. The project has come under a cloud over and over again
For those who have been perpetually writing off Takht, Karan Johar’s lavish costume drama set in the Mughal dynasty, here is news: Karan intends to get into Takht as soon as Karan Johar’s most expensive project till date Brahmastra is released in September this year.
Takht has been in creative and financial trouble ever since it was announced in August 2019. The project has come under a cloud over and over again. The pandemic pushed back what Karan Johar describes as his “passion project”.
But now the problems are somewhat different. Apparently the Takht screenwriter Sumit Roy has been asked to tweak and modulate some of the more controversial portions of the script, keeping in mind the political environment of the country.
Says a source in the know, “It is about the Mughal dynasty and this is not the right time to make a film on that subject. However Karan Johar is determined to surmount the hurdles and make Takht.”
It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Some of the casting will undergo a change by the time the official announcement about the commencement of the long-delayed project is made.
