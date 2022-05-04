KJo announces the end of 'Koffee with Karan'

Karan wrote in his note, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. - Karan Johar (sic)."



The announcement has left many fans of the show emotional as some of them took to the comments section calling the move the end of an era.