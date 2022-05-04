KJo announces the end of 'Koffee with Karan'
Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced that his popular chat show, 'Koffee with Karan' won't be getting renewed as the show heads to the archives after completing its journey of six seasons.
The multi-hyphenate artiste took to his Instagram to share the news with his followers. He shared a creative with a note that notifies the status of the show which has seen several iconic moments and controversies unfolding on its couch, Kangana's nepotism being the watershed moment.
Karan wrote in his note, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. - Karan Johar (sic)."
The announcement has left many fans of the show emotional as some of them took to the comments section calling the move the end of an era.
The talk show saw its inception in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the last fifteen years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and several others have graced the show.
