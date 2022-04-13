KGF Chapter 2: 5 ways it is upgraded from part 1

1. The budget for the first part was approximately 25 crore rupees. For KGF2 the budget is nearly Rs 250 crores. This should sufficiently explain the volume of upscaling. KGF 2 is much bigger in scope and size than Part 1. The action scenes are relatively 4 or 5 times larger in scale. There will be almost double the action of the first part in the second. Everything is bigger than the sequel and that includes the action scenes. The fights are going to be bolder and more elaborate. Yash said, “Don’t forget there is the Bollywood action star Sanjay Dutt opposite me this time. With Dutt and his brawn power, am I supposed to just hang around doing nothing? My fans will be disappointed”.

2. Yash wanted a super-villain to stand opposite his heroism. Sanjay Dutt was the first and only choice for the villain’s role. Yash flew down from Bengaluru with director Prashanth Neel to Mumbai to convince Sanjay Dutt to play the super-villain.