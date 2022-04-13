KGF Chapter 2: 5 ways it is upgraded from part 1
1. The budget for the first part was approximately 25 crore rupees. For KGF2 the budget is nearly Rs 250 crores. This should sufficiently explain the volume of upscaling. KGF 2 is much bigger in scope and size than Part 1. The action scenes are relatively 4 or 5 times larger in scale. There will be almost double the action of the first part in the second. Everything is bigger than the sequel and that includes the action scenes. The fights are going to be bolder and more elaborate. Yash said, “Don’t forget there is the Bollywood action star Sanjay Dutt opposite me this time. With Dutt and his brawn power, am I supposed to just hang around doing nothing? My fans will be disappointed”.
2. Yash wanted a super-villain to stand opposite his heroism. Sanjay Dutt was the first and only choice for the villain’s role. Yash flew down from Bengaluru with director Prashanth Neel to Mumbai to convince Sanjay Dutt to play the super-villain.
3. Yash and Dutt’s hand-to-hand combat during the climax is the biggest highlight of Part 2. Said Yash, “He is our resident warrior, he fought death and came back victorious. We were his fans, to begin with. Now we are even bigger fans,” Yash was adamant on shooting the action scenes exactly the way they were conceived. He wouldn’t hear of shortening the stunts, let alone editing them out. He shot every single action scene through the pandemic. Anything less would have been cheating the audience. He has promised his fans a bigger film than the first KGF film. Anything less than what’s promised would be cheating the audience, as far as Yash is concerned.
4. There is another arch-villain in KGF 2, played by Raveena Tandon. She plays a politician willing to go to any lengths to fulfil her ambitions. This is not the first time that Raveena plays a wily politician. In Madhur Bhandarkar’s Satta Raveena had played an over-ambitious politician.
5. The advance-booking collections are massive. Yash and his producers were adamant on waiting for a theatre release for KGF2. As the release date kept getting pushed ahead, there was no clear or even hazy indication of when audiences especially in the North would return to theatres. They were getting extremely tempting offers to break their theatre-only resolve. I have it from a very reliable source that KGF Chapter 2 has received an offer of Rs 255 crores from a major streaming platform for a digital premiere. However, there was no way Yash would let down his fans by releasing KGF 2 on the digital platform. To turn down such an exorbitant offer from the digital platform was not easy. However, Yash is a diehard fan of his fans. Having made the commitment to release the film in theatres only there was no way Yash would backtrack, no matter what the temptation.