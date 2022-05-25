KJo announces action film on 50th birthday, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release on Feb 10

He wrote: "I turn 50 today (a number that seemed like a distant nightmare), while I know it is kind of a mid point of my life but I cant help my wannabee millenial self from existing. Some call it a midlife crisis, I proudly call it just 'living life without any apologies'."



He added that he has worked in the movie industry for over 27 years and feels blessed to have had the best experience ever.



"Telling stories creating content nurturing talent and watching the finest artistes performing in front of my privileged eyes.... These years are like being in a massive dream that made all the sleeplessness seem worthwhile! I am grateful for all the brickbats, bouquets, praising souls, the public trolls ... all of it. It's all been a huge part of my learning curve and self growth."