Karan Johar at 50, to host a grand bash
Karan Johar turns 50 tomorrow, May 25. It is a huge event for all his friends in the film industry and that includes nearly any and everyone who matters
One of Karan’s very close friends informs me that Karan is hosting a theme party at the Yash Raj Studios.
For security reasons Karan won’t party for his 50th at any high-end hotel. This was the original game-plan, alas, nixed by Karan’s security officials.
Karan’s friend informs, “Hosting a party on Aditya Chopra’s property ensures it will remain clean. Adi doesn’t even allow alcohol on his property. But I think this time he will make an exception.”
Confirmed invitees to the party are Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor (without wives Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt who are both outside India), Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Aditya Chopra and wife Rani Mukerjee, Kajol (without Ajay Devgan), Varun Dhawan and wife, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.
