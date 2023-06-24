Language of love has changed and cinema is reflecting that: Kajol

Writing endless letters, dropping frequent texts or just showing up at someone's door -- these gestures, Bollywood star Kajol says, are not romantic and contemporary cinema reflects that evolution of emotions.

Kajol's Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge along with Shah Rukh Khan's Raj have been personifying the ideal romance for movie buffs since 1995. Almost three decades later, the actor will be seen in Lust Stories 2, a modern-day take on relationships and its complexities.

"Language of love has changed and cinema is reflecting that. What one believed was passion in the 1990s is considered stalking and foolish... If someone is writing 15 letters and knocks ten times (on your door), or will send 30 texts, it's like 'stalker, stay away'. That is today's definition," the actor told PTI in an interview.