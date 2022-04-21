Legal eagle Shefali Bhushan takes the stand on 'Guilty Minds'

Shefali adds: "I am a filmmaker who has a background in the law, because my family is full of lawyers, I think it was very natural for me to want to create a courtroom drama. There are a lot of very interesting courtroom dramas.



"Even in India, there have been some films and internationally, there's some very good ones as well. And it's a very engaging format. I definitely wanted to create something around that. And also wanted to tell stories where we would be bringing up issues that are of relevance to contemporary society."



Shefali further shares what is going to be the USP of 'Guilty Minds'.



"I think the USP is that the audience will connect with the show, it is not only lawyers, but they will feel an emotional connection. I think the viewer will connect to the moments, whether they are legal, whether they are personal, whether they are suspense, drama, whether they are comic they are going to connect."



While talking about the lead cast and how she decided about the same, Shefali shares: "I'll be honest with you. I didn't have any faces in my mind. When they started doing auditions, it was very exciting, I would wake up every morning to see because they used to send it to me very late at night, the auditions of the previous days, I would really wake up and the first thing I would do is check all the auditions they had sent for the various characters.



"And I would immediately know if I liked this audition of this particular actor or not and I would make those notes and send them back to the casting team. So, when I saw Shriya and Varun both of them had very good auditions. I do feel that there is a certain charisma that you require, especially when you're playing headlining roles. So I think both Varun and Shriya really have that screen presence, which is quite impressive."