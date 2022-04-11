Like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone!: Ranveer on 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Superstar Ranveer Singh is starring in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a big screen Hindi entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. Ranveer is widely regarded as one of the best actors of his generation, who can effortlessly shape-shift and go through incredible metamorphosis to convincingly become any character on screen with every single film. The highly anticipated Jayeshbhai Jordaar is no exception and Ranveer opens up about why he likes to bedazzle people with his transformations!

Ranveer says, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play are remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11 year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”