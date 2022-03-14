‘Like to pick subjects that unify people!’: Ayushmann Khurrana

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is only looking to pick films ‘that unify people, making movies a community watching experience‘! The poster boy of content cinema in India, who has been voted by the TIME Magazine as one of the most Influential People in the World, has an incredible body of work bejewelled with progressive content films that became blockbuster family entertainers.

Ayushmann says, “﻿Some of the best times at the movies has been with my entire family. Family entertainers have a special place in my heart because they are inherently stories that appeal to the widest set of people. As an artiste, I want to speak to and entertain the maximum number of people through my brand of cinema and I like to pick subjects that unify people making movies a community watching experience.”