Lindsay Lohan to star in two new movies at Netflix

Actress Lindsay Lohan is expanding her partnership with Netflix, signing a deal to star in two new films for the streaming service.



The news comes ahead of Lohan's leading role in Netflix's upcoming holiday-centric romantic comedy 'Falling for Christmas', which will premiere later this year, reports variety.com.



'Falling for Christmas' marks Lohan's first acting role in years. In the movie, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia.



During her recovery, around Christmas time, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter.