Love stories immortalised by Lataji

The ghost-voices of the heroes were variable. Raj Kapoorchose Mukesh, Dev Anandand Rajesh Khannafavoured Kishore Kumar.Dilip Kumar preferred Talat Mahmood andMohammed Rafi. The ghost-voices of the heroes were variable. Raj Kapoor chose Mukesh, Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna favoured Kishore Kumar. Dilip Kumar preferred Talat Mahmood and Mohammed Rafi. Rajendra Kumar and Shammi Kapoor went for Rafi and Manoj Kumar ghosted with Mahendra Kapoor. But for the leading ladies there was only one voice of their choice. Which is why some immortal love stories are unimaginable without Lata Mangeshkar.

1) Guide (1965): When Vijay Anand and his star-brother Dev Anand rushed to Sachin Dev Burman for the immortal songs of Guide, Sachinda’s one and only apprehension was ‘Would Lota sing?’. They had a serious fallout earlier in 1960-62. Burman dada didn’t want anything to go wrong. “It was to be Waheeda Rehman as Rosy and Lata as Rosie’s voice or no film at all,” the ebullient Dev Saab told me. Luckily for Guide, Burman’s ‘Lota’ was all there to give voice to Rosy’s flight into freedom as she throws aside the shackles of a dead marriage to sing Shailendra’s most evocative lyrics on freedom: ‘Kaaton se kheench ke ye aanchal tod ke bandhan bandhi payal’.

Waheeda Rehman told me during an interview, “This one song became the anthem of my career.” Equally important to the roadmap of Guide to nirvanic freedom was Piya tose naina lage re, a 9-minute epic dance song in which Lataji takes us on a journey with Rosy to superstardom, from Diwali to Holi, from summer to spring….the song encapsulates the protagonist’s journey in all the colours. In Mosey chhal kiya jaye Lataji expressed Rosy’s contempt, rage and disappointment at her Raju Guide’s betrayal. Take away her voice from Guide and you have a film as devoid of poetry and lyricism as Gulzar’s Meera without Lataji.