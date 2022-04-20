Ayushmann completes a decade in cinema, says being "unhinged risk-taker" worked for him

Ayushmann, who has delivered smash hits like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Badhai Ho, Bala, Article 15, Dream Girl, Andhadhun, to name a few, in his decade in cinema, says, “It has been an exhilarating decade in cinema for me. For someone with absolutely no connection, no in-roads in the Hindi film industry, I find myself grateful today that I found quality mentors who believed in me more than I believed in myself at the start of my career and guided me to where I’m today.”

He adds, “If I had to describe my decade in cinema, I would say that being a purist to my craft, being an unhinged risk-taker worked for me because I walked the path less-travelled. Today, when I look back at my body of work, I’m deeply proud of my decisions. I think I have always been adamant about finding the best films and that decision has been the most rewarding one for my career.”

Ayushmann’s cult classic Vicky Donor released today. The Shoojit Sircar directorial presented a new brand of hero who was deeply relatable, flawed yet had the will power to rise up against the odds to present a strong moral compass. It made Ayushmann an overnight sensation!