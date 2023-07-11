Maalai Nera Malipoo is a stunning exploration of a sex worker’s dereliction

Writer-director-editor Sanjay Narayanan’s film is not really a film in the technical sense. At least, it’s not a traditional film where the actor, if playing a prostitute, must milk the situation for sentimentality. Lakshmi has no time for tears. She has a son whose schooling needs constant funds, bills need to be paid, a landlord on the phone (never seen) trying hard not to humiliate Lakshmi while repeatedly reminding her of the unpaid rent.

It is a claustrophobic world. Lakshmi occupies it with ruthless stoicism. The fact that she never caves in and seldom surrenders to self-pity makes her the most admirable lead character I’ve seen on screen in recent years. The fact that Lakshmi is played by a relatively unknown actress makes her all the more heroic. This is not the incandescent Tabu in Chandni Bar trying desperately to hold on to her client in hard days.

Lakshmi is someone whom you won’t give a second glance, as she quickly buys some affordable vegetable to cook before her son gets home from school. This is not Shabana Azmi (brilliant beyond words) in Pravin Bhatt’s Bhavna, assuming the role of a high-maintenance escort to make her son a doctor. Lakshmi is only worried about today, maybe tomorrow at the most.