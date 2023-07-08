Huma Qureshi's Tarla, 'a bland, tasteless dish'

Rating: **

Tarla Dalal was a sweet–tempered housewife who gravitated towards cooking like a moth to a flame or Kangana Ranaut to controversies, if you will. To turn her remarkable rags-to-recipes story into a bland, tasteless dish takes some doing.

The Zee5 seldom known to do justice to any individual, living or otherwise, turns Tarla Dalal’s life into a dish of mashed potatoes. Gooey, sticky and sickeningly sweetened, Dalal is dipped in sugar syrup and drained of all healthy ingredients. The movie has no sense of purpose other than to make the queen of cookery-books look like an angel of belch origins.

Adding to the sense of unmitigated clemency is the husband’s character, a simple homely bloke named Nalin who plays the stereotype known as the 'supportive husband'. Like Abir Chatterjee in the recent Bengali film Fatafati, the husband here is a man who seems fully conscious of the fact that he has nothing more to do in life except to make sure that his wife feels relevant, and never mind his own identity.