On M.S. Dhoni’s birthday revisiting his biopic starring Sushant Singh Rajput

There is a moment of reckoning in Dhoni’s life when getting on that moving train would mean the difference between life and stillness. That metaphorical moment when Sushant Singh Rajput, playing Dhoni as though by birthright, jumps on that train, shot with astute honesty and gritty resplendence by Santosh Thundiyil, is so brilliant in capturing the moment that changes life from ordinary to something extra, that greedily one waits for more such moments in the vast stretches of storytelling that occupy M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

First things first. There is nothing ‘Untold’ in this 3-hour-plus sprawling paean to one of the most iconic cricketers of our times. All we see for what seems like an eternity of playing-time are scene after scene from Dhoni’s life and career. All these incidents have been in the public domain for as long as we can remember.

M.S. Dhoni: The (ahem) Untold Story goes through the cricketer’s life chapter by chapter. This is not a film. It’s a book. A biography masquerading as a film — so prosaic that it makes the poetry in the songs played in the background seem redundant. This is an authorized biography, if you will, since the legend himself imprints his signature on every frame, and that includes the actor who plays Dhoni on screen.