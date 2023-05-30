After a long send-off, Dhoni still keeps the plot alive

It’s the morning after. The IPL 2023 final was the first one which was played on the reserve day and eventually spilled over to a third day with M.S Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings having the last laugh over Gujarat Titans in a tense final befitting of its billing.

It, however, failed to answer the riddle about the future of India’s most decorated captain in the IPL. After enjoying a countrywide rollercoaster of emotions over the last two months in what was being perceived as a certain last season for ‘MSD’ as a player, Dhoni left it open-ended by saying he was ready to give it a go for one last time next year — if the body permits — and that would be his ‘gift’ to his legion of fans.

Is it an afterthought on the big man’s part, who betrayed a rare sign of emotion after being dismissed for nought in what is deemed to be his last IPL innings? Professional sport, as is often said, does not guarantee a fairlytale ending and on that score, Dhoni would be grateful to his teammates for offsetting a sloppy day in bowling with a courageous chase to help him lift a record-equalling fifth title.