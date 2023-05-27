IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans need to be wary of Dhoni’s mind games

It will be a rematch of the first Qualifier in IPL 2023 on Sunday, albeit under much different conditions, when four-time champions the Chennai Super Kings take on holders the Gujarat Titans in the final at the cavernous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The hype over whether the mighty Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be able to guide the 'Yellove' to their fifth crown — in what looks like the decorated captain’s last IPL as a player — had been subject to some distraction over the controversy of his ‘time wasting’ strategy in the last game against Titans. A plausible interpretation of MSD indulging in a rather lengthy conversation with the umpires, along with a few teammates, was to kill time so that his go-to death overs bowler Matheesh Pathirana can come back to bowl the 16th over.

The takeaway from the incident is the former India captain, the mastermind behind the CSK’s enviable record in the IPL, does not shy away from pulling his weight with the officials of the game if required. It’s the same approach Virat Kohli had often used as a captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Hardik Pandya — an unabashed Dhoni fan — must be wary of any possible gamesmanship in crucial moments.