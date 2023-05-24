IPL 2023: Captain Dhoni — ‘annoying’ but an amazing leader for CSK

In a rather candid admission about his leadership style, Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he can be an ‘annoying captain’ soon after guiding the Chennai Super Kings to their 10th IPL final on Tuesday. One may add he is also a sort of control freak— but with a record like that— which franchise management will be complaining?

Just ponder this— Dhoni has led the 'Yellove' team to 10 finals and 12 play-offs in all in 14 editions of the league that the CSK took part in. They finished as champions four times (2010, 2011, 2018 & 21), apart from winning the now defunct T20 Champions League once— a tally that could have gone up if they were not banned for two seasons with allegations of members of the ownership being involved in betting and match-fixing.

In the two years that MSD was deprived of wearing the yellow shirt, he was a somewhat reluctant captain for the Pune Super Giants in the 2016 edition before being replaced by Steve Smith the next year. He was very much a part of the think tank in Smith’s team that made the finals in 2017, but Dhoni was later blunt in admitting that his heart lay somewhere else during those two seasons.