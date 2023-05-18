IPL 2023: Future tense for head coach Ponting; What about Lara?

The scenic beauty of Dharamsala may have brought about a change in the fortunes of the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night, though it’s too little, too late in the overall context of their IPL 2023 campaign. The franchise, according to their stand-in captain David Warner, has also begun planning for the next season.

The buzz in the IPL circles, however, is that Ricky Ponting — the chief coach under whom the rebranded Capitals had turned a new leaf over the last four seasons — may not be a part of their plans. It will also be interesting to see what fate awaits Brian Lara, the other master, under whom Sunrisers Hyderabad may eventually finish as wooden spooners.

This brings us to the critical question of whether the presence of heavyweight names in the dugout can necessarily ensure good results in a tournament like the IPL. It’s par for the course that a failed coach has no place in modern sport, but it’s also about a combination of factors — it goes right from the auction table to players’ form as well as building the right ecosystem that goes behind the performance graph of a team.