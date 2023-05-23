IPL 2023: Cameron Green looks set to be an ace in the MI pack

When Mumbai Indians broke the bank in the mini auction last December to win the intense bidding war for Australia’s Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 crores ($ US 2.17 million), it naturally raised a few eyebrows. The highly rated allrounder from Western Australia however showed he was worth every penny with his blazing century, off 47 balls, in the must-win game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

It was a brutal assault on part of Green (eight fours & as many sixes) on the batting friendly strip at the Wankhede, though he may find the conditions much more challenging in the remaining matches in Chennai and possibly Ahmedabad. Lucknow Super Giants, whom the five-time champions take on in the Eliminator on Wednesday, have a few canny spinners in skipper Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi and Green will have to be a bit patient in taking them down.

After suffering from acute batting woes and ending up last in 2022, the MI camp tried to do some course correction by going all out for a batting allrounder like Green. Their decision to let go Hardik Pandya along with the dipping form of the long-serving Kieron Pollard meant they badly needed someone like Green— who has shown the potential to form a part of Mumbai’s leadership group in the years to come.