IPL 2023: Fan engagement at all-time high, says IPL chairman

The return of the Indian Premier League (IPL) into it’s home-and-away avatar - across 12 venues because of an increase in teams - had been a phenomenal success in terms of fan engagement, according to a top official of the league.

After a chequered run during the 2020 & 2021 seasons due to Covid-19 pandemic and a limited number of venues as a precautionary measure last year (three venues in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad), it was business as usual in the 2023 season with the two new entries – the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants – playing all their home matches in Ahmedabad and Lucknow, respectively.

‘’The return of home-and-away matches after three years, the competitive nature of cricket where we had only one certain qualifier till the last two days of the league matches, combined to ensure an unprecedented fan engagement – both at all the venues and on the digital front,’’ remarked Arun Singh Dhumal, who was appointed the IPL chairman last year.