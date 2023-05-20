Why Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were given a cold shoulder this IPL

It was only earlier this year that Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were being considered as the next big things on the Indian pace bowling horizon. The duo, whose careers were fast-tracked after exciting performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), struck a bond off the pitch – which was good news for the men in blue.

While they were expected to carry on in the same vein in the IPL 2023, it suddenly seems that the ecosystem is not treating the duo with enough respect – and fingers are being pointed at their respective team managements rather than the think tank. The Punjab Kings seem to have suddenly lost faith in canny Singh after a handful of poor matches, while Malik got a look-in in just seven matches for his five wickets.

Left-armer Singh, who still belongs in the top-10 (ninth position) in the race for the Purple Cap with 17 wickets, came in for a bit of stick in the last two games. It’s only a part of the game, one would say, but former the Indian opener and TV pundit Akash Chopra feels that the young bowler has been marginalised.