IPL 2023: Lucknow look for ‘home’ support in Mohun Bagan colours

The Lucknow-based franchise, who is well-poised for their second straight entry into playoffs since their debut last year (they are now third with 15 points), need two points from their final game to reach their goal instead of waiting for other results. The team had maintained a degree of consistency throughout their campaign unlike the Knights, who blew hot and cold and are now likely to miss the bus.

Ramanullah Gurbaz, the feisty wicketkeeper-batter from Afghanistan and one of the few bright spots in the KKR campaign, was in no mood to give up though. ‘’Looking back, I feel that we have lost a few matches which we should have won. It’s now up to us to win the last one with a healthy run rate and then hope for the best,’’ Gurbaz told the KKR Knight Club.