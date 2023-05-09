IPL 2023: Andre Russell – the big brother in the KKR camp

‘’When I got banned in 2017, I was depressed. I do not cry easily, but to see Venky Mysore (KKR CEO) take up the phone and say they were going to retain me through that time, water filled my eyes. They know me, that’s the thing about family. I owe this performance to them,’’ an emotional Russell had said after one of his memorable knocks during a prolific 2019 season.

The sight of a sulking Russell, sitting at the steps to the dressing room after failing to take his team over the line, has not been uncommon over the years — something which speaks volumes about the man. The ongoing season had hardly seen him in his explosive self (a modest 208 from 11 matches with Monday’s 42 as his highest score), but he remains at the core of the team’s think tank.

It’s still anybody’s guess if KKR can actually make it to the playoffs (they are now in the fifth spot with 10 points in a mid-table logjam), but one of their biggest takeaways from this season is the emergence of Rinku Singh. Waxing eloquent about their new finisher, Russell said: ‘’I get goosebumps at the way he is batting. He is very calm and has a simple technique. We get along extremely well and he can be an extremely funny guy — he is like my brother.’’

It’s not only Rinku, as Russell is the big brother that this entire KKR unit loves to have around!