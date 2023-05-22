IPL 2023 play-offs: Can Gujarat Titans, Lucknow upset the applecart?

The sea of yellow will be back at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday when Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his men out against the Gujarat Titans in the first Qualifier of the IPL 2023. The day after, five-time champions the Mumbai Indians will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator.

It finally boiled down to the last of the league games for a toss-up between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday – and what transpired was the symbolic beginning of a passing of the mantle for India’s top batter status. Shubman Gill outdid Virat Kohli’s back-to-back century with trademark calm and poise to come up with his own – ending the Bangalore franchise’s dreams of that elusive title once again.

The battle lines are now drawn. As the scene of action shifts to sultry Chennai for the next two knockout games, two of the biggest sub-plots lie ahead in Dhoni’s walking into the golden sunset and Rohit Sharma’s pursuit to better his own landmark of leading the Mumbai Paltan to five titles.