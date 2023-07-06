Baiju Bawra: Ranveer Singh gets a birthday gift from Sanjay Leela Bhansali

“For SLB, it was always Ranveer and Alia for Baiju Bawra. Ranveer was the first choice for the title role in Baiju Bawra after Padmaavat. People advised Bhansali to cast someone else as he had already done three back-to-back films with Ranveer. But to Bhansali it doesn’t matter how many times the actors have worked with him or whether the actor’s films have succeeded or not. Although Bhansali has signed the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani pair, Ranveer and Alia, he is not holding his breath to see that film do well. For Bhansali, the casting of Baiju Bawra is not reliant on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

On July 6 as Singh turned a year older, it was finally confirmed that Singh will do his fourth film with Bhansali. We can’t wait to see the magic the director-actor partnership will generate this time.