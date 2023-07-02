How Karan Johar cajoled Pritam to compose Tum Kya Mile

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosal’s Tum kya mile from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which releases on June 28, is the first song from the film to be out when in fact it was the last song to be recorded for the film.

“Karan and music composer Pritam just couldn’t find the right love song for Rocky and Rani. Pritam gave Karan at least 10-11 options. But something was not working out. Eventually, they decided to go with one of the options. But at the eleventh hour, Karan pulled it out, arguing that it didn’t sound perfect,” a source close to Johar informed me.