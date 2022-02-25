Madhuri Dixit’s actual comeback is 'The Fame Game'

About her mythical dancing skills Madhuri had said, “It just comes naturally to me. Earlier, I had many of my best dances choreographed by Saroj Khanji. And she was the boss. I just listened to her when she cracked the whip. In Aaja Nachle I was working with Vaibhavi Merchant who's an ardent fan of mine. And she was quivering on the first day. I had to call Vaibhavi aside and warn her we could do no work if she was going to be so nervous of me. So, earlier Sarojji used to calm me down, this time I was calming my choreographer down. I was very impressed by her. We got along very well.”

There is no doubt that Madhuri Dixit is the last of our screen queens. But when was the last time we saw her wowing us? After Aaja Nachle she was seen in some further fisacos like Gulaab Gang, Total Dhamaal and Karan Johar’s lavish disaster Kalank, KJo’s own Razia Sultan. Kalank is referenced very prominently in The Fame Game when Madhuri’s screen daughter is seen watching Madhuri in Kalank and mouthing its lines.

In the all boys-no-sense atmosphere of Total Dhamaal, Madhuri Dixit was as out of place here as a riff of gospel music in a rave party.Not much of a choice , really since her comeback in 2007 was a bit of damper. The Yash Raj film about an NRI returning to her roots and Indian classical dancing in Aaja Nachle was specially designed for her .

The film flopped and Madhuri hastily returned to her home in the US. But the itch to face the camera never leaves the movie star, unless she is Rajshri, Vyjanthimala or Suchitra Sen, the only three actresses I know who never looked back once they retired. For the rest, whether it was Mumtaz (and her disastrous comeback in Pahlaj Nihalani’s Aandhiyan) or Urmila Matondkar (her even more disastrous item number in last year’s Black Mail), they all want to return.

Jaya Bachchan and Sridevi made a spectacular comeback in Silsila and English Vinglish, respectively. Dimple Kapadia returned to the camera after years of marriage and motherhood in Sagar.