Sridevi: Beautiful & doomed; why did these stunning Bollywood divas leave us so early?

Sridevi left us only at 54. She was at her prime both as a woman and an actor. Her farewell performance in Mom proved her steely will to excel no matter what the age. Sridevi was determined to take forward her diva’s image into the coming years. During one of my last conversations with her, when I mentioned the forbidden ‘f’ word (fifty) she protested strongly, “No no, don’t even talk about it. I don’t think of my age. Neither should you.” She again requested me anxiously at the end of the interview to not mention her age in the interview.

But someone was counting her years. Bollywood screen divas have a nasty habit of leaving us prematurely. Nutan, whom cancer claimed, was only 55 when she left us. Coincidentally she too died in February, like Madhubala and Sridevi. Nutan, who died on February 21, 1991, left behind a legacy far greater than Sridevi or any of the screen legends.

Sad to say, most of Sridevi’s Hindi films are no match to her volcanic talent. Judaai and Chandni in which she was a powerhouse of exceptional skills are blatantly mediocre films.Throughout the 1980s, Sridevi excelled in the most atrocious potboilers from the South directed by the likes of T Rama Rao and K Raghavendra Rao.

I once asked her how she managed to be so brilliant in such awful films. Her reply? A giggle. “I never discriminated among my roles. To me every film was equally precious and I gave the same respect to all my directors.”