Teary-eyed Kerala film industry bidding goodbye to actress Lalitha

A co-star in many of her films and former Lok Sabha member Innocent said: "To me Lalitha was like the lady next door. Her acting skills is unparalleled and do not know if there will be one like her again," said Innocent.



Another of her long time co-star veteran Janaradhan said he shared a very good chemistry with Lalitha not only onscreen but even their families were very close when they lived as neighbours in Chennai.



"When we were in the same frame in film shootings, for me, it was her acting skills and dialogue delivery, which helped me perform with ease. All I wish for her is, if there is life in the world that she is now going to, I wish her all the best, as she was a great human being," said Janardhan.



Lalitha was made Chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in 2016 when Pinarayi Vijayan became the Chief Minister.



It was at the age of 10 that she first acted in a play and later joined the Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC), a prominent Leftist drama troupe and began her acting career with a remuneration of Rs 15.