Magic of Madhuri Dixit: But still waiting for her own ‘Mother India’

She turned a year older on May 15. It’s hard to imagine Madhuri Dixit turning 55. There is a quality of ageless wonder about her persona which the years have not diminished.

I remember how upset Madhuri was with me when I first met her. A mutual friend, director Prakash Jha, who was doing Mrityudand with her warned me that she was in a militant mood.

But within a few minutes, the ice melted. And Madhuri confessed, “I was upset about something you wrote about my choli ke peeche song,” before rushing off to give a shot with Salman Khan and Aruna Irani for a terribly funny death scene. Funny, because the sobbing and whimpering junior artistes would burst into peals of laughter the minute the director shouted ‘cut’.

That encounter with Madhuri Dixit remains memorable for a reason. After I had completed my interview with Madhuri in her makeup room, we discovered, to our embarrassment, that the door had been bolted from the outside.

After much shaking and rattling, someone outside finally heard us. Salman Khan was grinning from ear to ear. As Madhuri stormed towards her co-star to confront him, I drove away with a smile.

After her surprise marriage, I was one of the first to congratulate her.

Madhuri never sounded happier. As she spoke about what the heart surgeon had done to her heart, I couldn’t help but wonder if she would make as successful a post-marriage career for herself as Sharmila Tagore. In spite of her sizzling songs and dances, Madhuri’s career was never dictated by oomphy conventions of celluloid success. To audiences, she was always the consummate screen queen, the first among the equals who found her way into the cinema of the post-Sridevi generation.