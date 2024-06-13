Maharaj: Will boycotting Netflix erase history's trail?

Actor-producer Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is set to debut as an actor with the Netflix film Maharaj, releasing on 14 June.

So far, the filmmakers have shared the first look of Junaid and co-star Jaideep Ahlawat via a poster. While no proper trailer has been released, the film is already making headlines. For the wrong reasons.

Many social media users are demanding a ban on Maharaj, claiming it shows Hindu religious leaders and sadhus in a negative light. The hashtag #BoycottNetflix began trending on X on 13 June, and several right-wing Hindu activists have expressed the view that the film attaches negative connotations to religious figures. The question is, do they know that the film is almost entirely based on a true, well-documented story?

Enter Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer who made significant contributions to society in mid-19th century Bombay and Gujarat. Mulji also successfully defended himself in the Maharaj libel case of 1862 against Jadunath Maharaj in the Supreme Court of Bombay, wherein lies the core of the film.

An article in The Print details how Mulji launched the magazine Satyaprakash, which boldly confronted outdated traditions and societal problems. A Vaishnav himself, Mulji began exposing the misdeeds of Vaishnav priests, including their exploitation of women devotees.