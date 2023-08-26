Malaika unfollows Arjun's sisters, father on social media?

Amid persistent break-up rumours, Malaika Arora has apparently unfollowed boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor's family members, including his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula, and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

A Reddit user has claimed that Malaika has unfollowed all of Arjun's family. However, she still seems to be following the actor himself, and his cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

The actress, best known for her appearances in Bollywood 'item songs', has also shared a cryptic Instagram story, which read: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

Malaika then shared another post featuring two sunglasses kept on a dining table and wrote: “Sunny days r here again…”

Arjun also took to Instagram, where he shared his own cryptic post which read: “Garbage, the one thing we can always count on in this world.”