Malayalam cinema welcomes its first-ever transgender playback singer, Rlv Charu Latha

Dancing enthralled her more in her childhood, but it is singing that saw her through her battles with a gender and identity crisis and eventually led her to fame.

This passionate classical dancer is now in the limelight as the first transgender playback singer in the Malayalam film industry.

Rlv Charu Latha, a noted dancer and transgender activist, could not hide her joy and excitement at being part of tinsel town as a playback singer.

"I am an accidental playback singer by all means. I have been a dancer since I was young and never imagined that I would ever be known as a singer," Charu Latha told PTI.

She has voiced two songs in the upcoming anthology movie Neethi (Justice) — one solo and a jalsa song, which is also considered to be the first such in Malayalam.

Jalsa is traditionally performed by third-gender people, with the person switching genders in the performance. The members of the community in Kerala have thus far used Hindi or Kannada songs during such performances, as there was no apt song in Malayalam.