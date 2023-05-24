Malayalam masterpiece '2018' set for release in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on May 26

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film 2018 which had hit the screens on May 5 is continuing its dream run at the box-office. Having received great response from the audiences and critics all across Kerala, makers of 2018 are now gearing up to release the film nationwide.

Starring Minnal Murali-fame actor Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh—2018 will have a massive pan-India release on Friday May 26 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, further taking the box-office by storm.