Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins big at New York Indian Film Festival, bags 3 awards
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong continues its international success after winning the BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film earlier this year
BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong emerged as the biggest winner at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2026, taking home three awards, including Best Debut Film, Best Director and Best Child Actor.
The four-day festival, North America’s longest-running showcase of Indian independent cinema, concluded on Sunday with an awards ceremony celebrating outstanding achievements across ten competitive categories. Held from 28 to 31 May, the festival featured films in 15 Indian languages and brought together filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts from across the world.
Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong continued its remarkable international run after making history earlier this year by winning the BAFTA for Best Children’s and Family Film. At NYIFF, the film won the Film Critics Circle of India’s Best Debut Film award, while Devi was named Best Director. Young actor Gugun Kipgen earned the Best Child Actor honour for his performance in the film.
While Boong dominated the awards tally, Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox) secured the festival’s highest honour, winning Best Film.
Other major winners included Nikhil Yadav, who was named Best Actor for Vimukt, and Meenakshi Jayan, who won Best Actress for Victoria. The Best Screenplay award went to Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh for Tighee.
In the non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, while Waai took home Best Documentary Short. Jo’s Turn was awarded Best Narrative Short.
Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), this year’s festival showcased 19 narrative features, four documentary features and 27 short films, including several world premieres and a special LGBTQ-focused shorts programme. The festival opened with a screening of Boong on 29 May and also featured a 4K restored presentation of the classic film Sholay.
IAAC chairman Dr. Nirmal Mattoo said the festival continues to serve as a cultural bridge between India and the global audience.
“The 2026 lineup and nominations reaffirm our commitment to showcasing the richness, diversity, and artistic excellence of Indian cinema on an international stage,” he said.
Festival Director Aseem Chhabra highlighted the diversity of stories represented at this year’s event.
“From human dramas to comedies, and narratives that reflect the angst of Millennials and Gen Z, these works reflect a cinema that is both rooted and globally resonant,” Chhabra said.
The IAAC said NYIFF remains committed to championing emerging filmmakers while providing a global platform for distinctive voices in Indian cinema. Executive Director Suman Gollamudi described the festival as a crucial launchpad for independent filmmakers seeking international recognition.
With three major wins at NYIFF following its BAFTA triumph, Boong has further cemented its place as one of the most celebrated Indian independent films of the year.
With PTI inputs
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