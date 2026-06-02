Manipuri film ‘Boong’ wins big at New York Indian Film Festival, bags 3 awards

Other major winners included Nikhil Yadav, who was named Best Actor for Vimukt, and Meenakshi Jayan, who won Best Actress for Victoria. The Best Screenplay award went to Nikhil Mahajan and Prajakt Deshmukh for Tighee.

In the non-fiction categories, Deja Vu won Best Documentary Feature, while Waai took home Best Documentary Short. Jo’s Turn was awarded Best Narrative Short.

Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC), this year’s festival showcased 19 narrative features, four documentary features and 27 short films, including several world premieres and a special LGBTQ-focused shorts programme. The festival opened with a screening of Boong on 29 May and also featured a 4K restored presentation of the classic film Sholay.

IAAC chairman Dr. Nirmal Mattoo said the festival continues to serve as a cultural bridge between India and the global audience.

“The 2026 lineup and nominations reaffirm our commitment to showcasing the richness, diversity, and artistic excellence of Indian cinema on an international stage,” he said.

Festival Director Aseem Chhabra highlighted the diversity of stories represented at this year’s event.

“From human dramas to comedies, and narratives that reflect the angst of Millennials and Gen Z, these works reflect a cinema that is both rooted and globally resonant,” Chhabra said.

The IAAC said NYIFF remains committed to championing emerging filmmakers while providing a global platform for distinctive voices in Indian cinema. Executive Director Suman Gollamudi described the festival as a crucial launchpad for independent filmmakers seeking international recognition.

With three major wins at NYIFF following its BAFTA triumph, Boong has further cemented its place as one of the most celebrated Indian independent films of the year.

With PTI inputs