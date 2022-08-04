Manushi Chhillar bags beauty endorsement

"We are thrilled to welcome Manushi to the Estee Lauder India family as the new face of Advanced Night Repair," said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies India. "In addition to her passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to Manushi's values and dedication to helping others. She reflects our brand's commitment to women's advancement and know she will deeply connect with our consumers across India."



The campaign will highlight Manushi's passion for skincare and highlight Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex, which combines the power of seven serums into one to hydrate, smooth fine lines, even out skin tone, strengthen and firm skin, impart radiance, and contain antioxidants.