Matthew Perry’s last Instagram post from hot tub leaves Internet puzzled

Actor Matthew Perry last posted on Instagram five days before his sudden death at age 54. The Friends actor shared a night-time photo of himself inside a hot tub on Monday 23 October, writing in the caption: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman", reports People magazine.

"Mattman" is a name Perry had used in recent days while posting on social media, often including references and imagery related to Batman.

Several netizens reacted as they expressed grief over their favourite star’s demise. One user wrote: “It’s quite eerie to see this picture and realise that Matt passed away in a hot tub.”

Another wrote: “Rest in peace, Matthew. Scary to put this picture in the context of his passing away in a hot tub.”