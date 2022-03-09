Mindy Kaling comedy series 'Never Have I Ever' gets Season 4

'Never Have I Ever', the comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang, has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show's last season, confirms 'Variety'.



News of the fourth-season renewal comes before Season 3 of the series, whose star cast is led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, even has a premiere date. Production on the third season recently wrapped and it will debut over the coming summer.



Ramakrishnan essays the lead character, Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, including grief over losing her father, with a complicated love triangle, evolving friendships and inner emotional turmoil best expressed by narrator John McEnroe, notes 'Variety'.