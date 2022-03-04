Netflix to launch first interactive daily quiz show on April 1

Streaming giant Netflix is reportedly launching its first interactive daily quiz show -- Trivia Quest -- on April 1.



The Trivia Crack-inspired series will present 24 multiple-choice questions around topics like art and science while weaving a narrative into the experience, reports Engadget.



Users are meant to help the hero Willy save the people of Trivia Land from a villain bent on hoarding knowledge -- contrived, maybe, but it is more than pure competition.