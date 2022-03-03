Netflix pauses all projects, acquisitions from Russia

On Monday, the Walt Disney Company announced it will similarly be pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar's 'Turning Red', set to premiere in the country on March 10.



A few hours after the announcement, Warner Bros. halted the release of 'The Batman' in Russia.



Elsewhere in the film and TV industry, Russia has been barred from major festivals and award shows.



The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that it will not welcome any Russian delegations or attendees with ties to the government, while Series Mania Festival and MipTV said there won't be a Russian presence at their respective events, in accordance with the French government's sanction against Russia.