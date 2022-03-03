Zelensky urges Ukrainians to keep up fight against Russia

In a Facebook post, Kolykhaev said that Russian forces were now in control of Kherson and that the troops had forced their way into the city council building and imposed a curfew on residents, the BBC reported.



He further said that there were no Ukrainian forces in the city, which is located on the banks of the Dnieper River and has a population of over 280,000 people.



Meanwhile in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, Russian shells continued to fall, reportedly killing and wounding dozens of civilians, while troops have also surrounded Mariupol, another strategic port city.



Since the assault began a week ago, Ukraine has claimed that more than 2,000 civilians have died, while the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said that the conflict has also led to some 1 million people to flee the country.



The UNHCR has predicted the conflict will leave some 12 million people internally displaced and in need of relief.



Meanwhile, Russia has for the first time admitted that 498 of its troops were killed, with 1,597 injured.