India abstains again on Ukraine vote at UN; resolution censuring Russia passes with 141 votes

The UAE, which had abstained along with India and China at the Security Council, however, voted for the resolution at the General Assembly.



Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also abstained, while Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives voted for the resolution.



Bhutan's vote was a surprise as it has a special relationship with India and coordinates its foreign policy decisions with it.



Among the former Soviet republics, Kyrgystan, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Tajikstan abstained.



Reflecting the sentiments of some of those abstaining, South Africa's Permanent Representative Mathu Joyini said her country abstained because the resolution would have driven a deeper wedge between the parties while it should have welcomed the talks between Russia and Ukraine and given more prominence to the role of the UN.



Tirumurti said that because of the humanitarian situation: "India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. This includes medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. We are sending more such tranches in the coming days."



Expressing "deepest condolences" to the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, the Indian student killed on Tuesday in Kharkiv, "and to that of each and every innocent civilian who has lost his or her life in this conflict", Tirumurti said that India "demands safe and uninterrupted passage for all Indian nationals, including our students who are still stranded in Ukraine, particularly from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zones".



"We have reiterated this demand to both the Russian Federation and Ukraine," he said while thanking the neighbouring countries for helping with the evacuation of Indian students.