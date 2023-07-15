Mission Impossible 7: What makes Tom Cruise the coolest star in the world?

If you have seen Tom Cruise’s heartstopping stunts in the new Mission Impossible film you would know he is only getting better with age. Cruise stopped being a human being long ago — he is now a metaphor for male beauty and professional excellence. He manages to shine brighter with every film as one of the biggest action heroes the world has ever seen.

Cut to ‘India’s Cruise’ Salman Khan. When and why did he stop growing? How could he come to something as appalling as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan? That fake hair extension, that pseudo-swag….Seriously? What makes Salman so distant in vision and aesthetics from Cruise?

Besides the fact that most of his stunts are now performed by a double, Salman has stopped growing as an actor and artist. His coterie has cordoned him from reality. They tell him whatever he wants to hear. This is why his cinema has become stagnant in Bollywood. The affiliation to reality, the answer to the question ‘What does the audience’ want is out of Salman’s reach.