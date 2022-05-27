Tom cruises in Cannes but not on screen

Cannes Film festival and Hollywood are a match made in heaven. Every year the line-up of films at the biggest celebration of cinema in the world boasts of at least one big studio smasher, if not more. And the presence of many mega-stars that bring the French Riviera to a grinding halt for a day or two. 2022 has been the year of Tom Cruise who came calling here after 30 years with his latest biggie, Top Gun: Maverick. I am told that the last time he was in Cannes was for Far and Away (1992).

When asked in a press conference, about why he gunned so assiduously for Cruise, Thierry Fremaux, Delegate General of the festival, spoke about how the star has been “faithful” to his projects and directors and the brand of cinema—read mammoth—that he represents.

“He has had one of the greatest success rates,” said Fremaux, adding that in the times of the pandemic, he is an artiste who can make it possible to bring the audiences back to movie theatres. Something that is of the biggest concern right now for the industry, and the film festivals as well.

Days before its commercial release on May 27, one can only speculate on how the film would fare at the box office, but Cruise was quite in control when it came to the festival and fans.

He was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or, a surprise he wasn’t quite prepared for. An expansive (almost 15-minute-long) tribute reel to the eternally boyish star, featured scenes from Rainman (1988), Born on the Fourth of July (1989) and an assortment of other films and famous Cruise one-liners like “Sometimes you gotta say, what the f***”. It was played at the ceremony and before the other screenings of the film as well.