Ahimsa: Documentary on Gandhi’s global influence opens for sales in Cannes

Award-winning documentary feature, AHIMSA – GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS directed by Ramesh Sharma (Emmy nominee, ‘The Journalist and the Jihadi: The Murder of Daniel Pearl’) is available for worldwide sales at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, informed the producer Anant Singh at Cannes.

The film on the ‘Father of the Nation’ coincides with the Marche du Film declaring India as the ‘Country of Honour’ in the year that India celebrates 75 years of independence.

The film addresses the conscience of humanity as people around the world grapple with intractable problems surrounding race, and as societies struggle to give the marginalized and underserved human dignity and restore fundamental human rights.