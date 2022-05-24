Ahimsa: Documentary on Gandhi’s global influence opens for sales in Cannes
The film, directed by Ramesh Sharma, features the song, ‘Ahimsa’ performed by U2 and Academy Award winner, A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Bono and A.R. Rahman
Award-winning documentary feature, AHIMSA – GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS directed by Ramesh Sharma (Emmy nominee, ‘The Journalist and the Jihadi: The Murder of Daniel Pearl’) is available for worldwide sales at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, informed the producer Anant Singh at Cannes.
The film on the ‘Father of the Nation’ coincides with the Marche du Film declaring India as the ‘Country of Honour’ in the year that India celebrates 75 years of independence.
The film addresses the conscience of humanity as people around the world grapple with intractable problems surrounding race, and as societies struggle to give the marginalized and underserved human dignity and restore fundamental human rights.
The film brings to the fore the impact of the Gandhian message of non-violence and how it inspired leaders and movements like Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis, Barack Obama and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States; the Solidarity Movement in Poland, the Velvet Revolution in the then Czechoslovakia as well as Nelson Mandela and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.
The film also has a strong message against any form of conflict and its tragic consequences for ordinary people as currently being experienced in Ukraine.
The film’s Director, Ramesh Sharma said it underscores the importance of Gandhi’s teachings and his impact on freedom struggles around the world.
Anant Singh commented, “I am delighted to have collaborated once again with Ramesh Sharma to produce another award-winning documentary feature. Our film which explores Gandhi’s global influence will continue to inspire and motivate other leaders to make change, through non-violence, for peace. It is an important message for the world today in the light of the war in Ukraine and other countries around the world.”
The trailer of AHIMSA – GANDHI: THE POWER OF THE POWERLESS can be viewed at:
