Cannes, 2022: Films and film makers from South India make their presence felt

The first time I attended Festival de Cannes (Cannes Film Festival) in 2017, was also the Cannes debut for a globe-trotting superstar like A.R. Rahman. Back then he was at Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market) to launch a mega budget Tamil film Sangamithra, for which he was the music composer.

I don’t know what happened to that film, but I bumped into the music maestro again, two years later, giving a big push to his passion project—a VR (virtual reality) film called Le Musk—by unveiling its prelude in the market.

After the pandemic-induced gap years, the film premiered at Cannes XR section in collaboration with the Cannes Film Market. Rahman has directed as well as composed the music of Le Musk.

The 36-minute film claims to be an immersive, sensory musical experience centred on the flautist protagonist Juliet, played by Nora Arnezeder.

“Le Musk has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we’ve aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length Cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience,” said Rahman in a press release. Besides Arnezeder, it stars Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan.

It doesn’t just take you close to its Rome locations; the unique olfactory dimension of the film has scents linked with music and memory; every feeling in the film underlined with a distinct smell. The idea for it came to Rahman from his perfumeloving wife Saira.

I remember watching the teaser in 2019, sitting on special red egg-shaped, pod-chairs with the VR gear—a head mounted eye view and headsets. The big task now would be to build the required infrastructure for screening it worldwide, especially in India.