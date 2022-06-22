'Modern Love Hyderabad' to debut on Prime Video on July 8

Purohit said the stories, set in Hyderabad, explore the culture, history and the confluence of culture through its by lanes like never before.



"Modern Love Hyderabad' explores the joys, complications, tribulations and the healing power of love. Working with Elahe Hiptoola and Nagesh Kukunoor to tell these emotionally charged but rooted stories has been an incredible creative journey of ideation and collaboration, she said in a statement.



Kukunoor said he is delighted to partner with Prime Video on the Modern Love franchise, which has touched the hearts of fans and audiences across the world.



"Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad' lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots.



"This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love, the National Award-winning director said.



A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by creator Elahe Hiptoola with Kukunoor also serving as the showrunner.