Move on: Samantha dismisses claims of planting fake stories about Naga Chaitanya

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she had written.



On the work front, Samantha will be starring in pan-India project "Yashoda", Gunasekhar's directorial "Shaakuntalam" and Indian version of Prime Video's "Citadel". She will be making Hollywood debut with BAFTA winner Philip John's movie "Arrangements of Love".